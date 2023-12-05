NATIONAL

Soldier martyred in fire exchange with terrorists in South Waziristan

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of the Pakistan Army on Tuesday embraced martyrdom in a fire exchange between the security forces and terrorists in the general area Sararogha in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, the military said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. However, during an intense fire exchange, Sepoy Ahmed Ali, 26, hailing from district Charsadda fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom.

ISPR said that sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“[The] security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it concluded.

