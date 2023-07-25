Pak-China automobile brand set to display first electric car in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pak-China Huazi Green Energy Pvt Ltd will display their first electric car in Islamabad next month.

The launching will be done for the marketing and public awareness of the company’s new Electric Vehicle (EV).

Talking to Gwadar Pro, Khalid Mehmood, CEO of Huazi Green Energy Pvt Ltd and Alfalah EV Motors, said that the electric car could be easily charged at home.

The vehicle assembling plant is expected to arrive from China in October while the manufacturing will start in November 2023.

He noted, “Our government has already approved the plot allocation for the vehicle manufacturing factory in Hattar Special Economic Zone, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We plan to start the booking process of EVs in January 2024”.

“The project has two phases. In the first phase, 2 doors and 4 doors cars will be introduced. Our electric vehicles will be marketed for the middle and lower middle class.

And these vehicles will have a lithium battery with a warranty of 100000 km or 4 years,” he added.

“Next step, the company in the 2nd phase next year has a plan to launch Mini Pickups and 2 wheelers bikes specifically for ladies.

The 2 doors electric car will travel up to 225 km with a one-time charge. The 4 doors electric car can be used for 350 km for one charge”, the CEO told Gwadar Pro.

The USD 5 million Pakistan-China joint venture will complete 100 percent technology transfer within two to five years. According to the company, the manufacturing products will be exported to many countries and regions, including Europe and Turkey.