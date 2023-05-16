NATIONAL

Army, Rangers to stay in five Punjab districts

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department Tuesday proposed to keep the contingents of the Pakistan Army and Rangers in five districts.

From other districts, the contingents of the Pakistan Army and Rangers will be sent back. Lahore, Mianwali and Faisalabad are among the districts where the Army and Rangers are likely to stay.

It is to be noted here that the contingents of the Army and Rangers had been deployed in several cities after the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vandalised civil and military properties following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

