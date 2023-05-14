Lahore police arrest another 340 vandals

LAHORE: The Lahore police on Sunday arrested another 340 miscreants involved in the May 9 vandalism and arson incidents.

The rioters were identified from their photos and videos posted on social media, the authorities said.

According to the spokesperson for Punjab police, as many as 152 police officers and officials were seriously injured in the violent acts across Punjab. The process of identifying the accused from the CCTV and mobile videos is going on, he added.

The spokesperson said that the number of arrested miscreants involved in vandalism and arson has reached 3,185

He said that 94 vehicles used by the Punjab police were vandalized. He said that the vandals set on fire 27 vehicles of the Lahore police, 21 of Faisalabad police, 19 of Rawalpindi police, 9 of Mianwali police, 5 of Sialkot police, 3 of Gujranwala police, 4 of Multan police, 1 of Attock police, 1 of Jhang, 1 of Toba Tek Singh police, 3 of police constabulary, while 8 private vehicles were also destroyed by the miscreants.

The spokesperson said that 22 government buildings including police stations and offices were severely damaged.

Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar vowed that the vandals who have destroyed private and government property and set to fire vehicles could not escape from the grip of the law.