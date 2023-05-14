NATIONAL

KP witnesses 11.9pc decline in terror incidents in April 2023

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has registered a decline of 11.9 percent in incidents of terrorism during the month of April 2023 due to the strategy of prevention through detection by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

According to four months progress report issued here Saturday by the Counter Terrorism Department KP from January to April 2023, the incidents of terrorism have been declined by 11.9 percent in the month of April.

In initial four months of 2023, a total of 309 cases of terrorism were registered out of which 213 were traced and 124 arrests were made.

Around 54 proclaimed offenders (POs) including 15 carrying head money were arrested as compared to 42 POs in the same period in the year 2022.

While 711 intelligence based operations were conducted in which 158 terrorists were arrested, the report said.

In 39 encounters with terrorists, 62 of them were neutralized and 53 attempts of committing terrorism were prevented through intelligence based operations wherein heavy recoveries of weapon and ammunition (53 cases) were made and 81 accused arrested.

Recoveries included 47 kg of explosives, 150 hand grenades, 01 suicide jacket, 105 arms and 2822 rounds of different bores.

Conviction in 08 cases were secured wherein eleven terrorists have been convicted as a result of successful investigation.

 

