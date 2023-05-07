Actor-director Shabbir Rana passes away at 69

ISLAMABAD: Shabbir Rana, a well-known television actor, passed away on Sunday in Karachi after a long battle with an illness.

Rana, 69, had been receiving treatment at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi for his heart disease for the past several days, according to APP.

The news of his death has come as a shock to his fans and colleagues, who are now mourning his loss. According to the members of his family, the funeral will be held at Jamia Masjid Rehmania in Karachi on Sunday.

Rana was a towering figure in the advertising industry for many years, having directed countless TV commercials before making a name for himself as an actor in the drama industry.

He had been working in television dramas for over four decades and was highly respected in the industry.