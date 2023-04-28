Rs75 note like other currency notes is acceptable: SBP

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan clarified on Friday that Rs75 note like other currency notes is acceptable for all kinds of transactions.

Terming baseless speculations about the Rs75 banknote, a State Bank spokesman said that Bank has no intention to withdraw Rs75 currency note in future.

SBP chief spokesman Ali Abid Qamar recalled that this note was issued on August 14 2022 to mark the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan. This not was available to public since September 30 2022, he added.

He also made it clear that the Bank has no plan yet to abolish the Rs10 currency notes. Rs10 note and coins will remain in use, he added. There was also no proposal under consideration to withdraw Rs1 and Rs2 coins, he further said.

To mark the country’s 75 years of independence, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had in August 2022 issued Rs75 commemorative banknote featuring not only the portraits of Quaid-i-Azam Moha­mmad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan but also highlighting nation’s commitment to address climate change.

The green and white currency note has tones of yellow, where the green represents growth and development and derives inspiration from the country’s Islamic identity and the white colour emphasises religious diversity of the population, according to the SBP.

“The Markhor and Deodar trees pictured on the reverse of the Banknote highlight our national commitment to address climate change and its repercussions,” a statement issued then by the SBP mentioned.