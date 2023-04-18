No let-up in military siege of Kashmir valley even in Ramadan, deplores APHC

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference while denouncing imposition of curfew-like restrictions even in the last 10 days of holy month of Ramadan said that India has kept the entire Kashmiri population under military siege.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that restricting people from offering prayers even on Shab-e-Qadar in the Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid and other small and big mosques of the cities and towns is blatant violation of right to worship and interference in religious matters.

The spokesman deplored that Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel remained deployed in large number around all big mosques in Srinagar and other areas of the Kashmir valley disrupting the Shab-e-Qadar prayers.

He maintained that the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir would remain deprived of practicing their religious with freedom unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions.

The spokesman urged the world community particularly the United Nations to play its role in this regard and put pressure on India to peacefully settle the Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

TRIBUTES PAID TO S HAMEED WANI ON MARTYRDOM ANNIVERSARY

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, rich tributes were paid to the martyred resistance leader, Shaheed S Hameed Wani who was killed by the Indian occupation forces in his hometown Srinagar on 18th April, 1998.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC leaders while paying tributes to Shaheed Wani on his martyrdom anniversary, today, said he was a legendary character whose life and sacrifices would live on eternally in the hearts of every freedom lover across the occupied region.

Senior APHC leader Nayeem Ahmad Khan in a message from New Delhi’s Tihar jail said that Wani sacrificed his life for the Kashmir cause. He expressed concern over the increase in killing and detention of the Kashmir people at the hands of Indian occupation forces in the territory. He urged the international community to come forward in a big way to stop India from killing innocent Kashmiris.