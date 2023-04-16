Pakistanis among 16 dead in Dubai apartment fire

DUBAI: A fire in a residential building in Dubai has resulted in the deaths of 16 people, including three Pakistanis, and injured nine others, according to local media reports.

The incident occurred on the fourth floor of the building in the Al-Ras neighbourhood, and it took the firefighters around two hours to control it.

The Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room received the first notification about the fire at 12:35 pm on Saturday and a team reached the site within six minutes to start evacuation and firefighting operations.

Teams from the Port Saeed and Hamriyah fire stations provided backup to the operations.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the fire was caused by “a lack of compliance with building safety and security requirements,” according to a statement by the Dubai Civil Defence force.

The authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation to provide a detailed report on the causes of the accident.

Social media was flooded with videos showing thick black smoke and flames leaping out of an apartment window as multiple fire engines and first responders reached the area. An eyewitness reported hearing a loud bang before the flames started.

The spokesperson for the Dubai Civil Defence expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and said that urgent medical aid was provided to the injured.

Social worker Naseer Vadanappilly told local media that some bodies have been identified by relatives, and at least three people are in the hospital with stable conditions.

The Dubai Civil Defence has urged building owners and residents to comply with safety and security requirements to prevent such accidents in the future.

Naseer Vatanappally, an Indian social worker who was at the Dubai Police mortuary to help identify the victims on Saturday night, said he was coordinating with Dubai Police, the Indian Consulate in Dubai, other diplomatic missions, and friends and relatives of the deceased.

He said that four Indians, including a couple from Kerala and two men from Tamil Nadu who worked at the building, three Pakistani cousins, and a Nigerian woman had been identified so far.