KP govt starts preparations budget FY-2023-24

PESHAWAR: The interim government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has started budget preparation process for the financial year 2023-24.

Through a letter issued to all administrative departments, the KP Finance Department said that the process has been initiated to finalise grants for the current expenditure.

The letter said, “Details of grant – including the grant number of each department, relevant codes and web portal of each department – required for the financial year 2023-24 should be sent as soon as possible to the finance department.”

The notification further directed that if the grant provided in the past is also required for the next financial year, it should be forward separately to the finance department.

The notification said that if administrative department wants increase in the already approved grants, they should also contact the finance department immediately to start the process.