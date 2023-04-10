Ashraf proposes national day in honour of Constitution’s adoption

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has proposed that April 10, the day when the Constitution of Pakistan was unanimously adopted by the parliament in 1973, be observed as a national day.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Yadgar-i-Dastoor monument, which celebrates the Constitution’s 50th anniversary, Raja emphasised the importance of commemorating the adoption day.

During the ceremony, the speaker also lauded the efforts of Muhammad Ali Jinnah and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, for their contributions to the creation and passage of the Constitution.

دنیا کی تاریخ گواہ ہے کہ انہی قوموں کا مستقبل تابناک ہوا ہے جو اپنے محسنوں کو یاد رکھتی ہیں اور اُن کے کارناموں کو اپنے نصاب کا حصہ بنا کر اِس ورثے کو نسل در نسل منتقل کرتی ہیں، اسپیکر قومی اسمبلی راجہ پرویز اشرف #GoldenJubilee #Constitution1973 #Pakistan🇵🇰 @RPAPPP @Marriyum_A pic.twitter.com/NgOJ5HEul5 — National Assembly of 🇵🇰 (@NAofPakistan) April 10, 2023

Ashraf, accompanied by members of the Parliamentary Committee for the Golden Jubilee of the Constitution, laid the foundation brick for the Yadgar-i-Dastoor monument, marking the start of its construction.

The monument, set to be a tribute to the Constitution’s 50 years of existence, will be designed through a countrywide architecture competition, and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has been directed to complete its construction before August 14.

The idea for the monument was proposed by the Parliamentary Committee for the Golden Jubilee of the document, which is chaired by Senator Raza Rabbani.

During the inauguration ceremony, Ashraf expressed his honor to lead the event, which marks the beginning of countrywide festivities to celebrate the adoption of the Constitution.