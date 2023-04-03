Government promotes Urdu as medium of instruction in institutions

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Minister for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan announced that the government is taking concrete measures to promote Urdu as the medium of instruction in various government departments.

The move aims to reinforce the country’s national language and cultural identity.

During Senate proceedings, Awan reiterated the statement made by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan, that Urdu would be the official language of the country. Awan emphasised that without a single state language, no nation could remain tied together and function effectively.

To this end, the National Language Promotion Department (National Language Authority) has already been established to promote the Urdu language. It has published translations of over 800 books and trained 45,000 officers to play their role in the promotion of Urdu.

Moreover, instructions given in signboards in important government departments have already been in the Urdu language.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who moved the motion, stressed the importance of promoting the Urdu language in offices and other areas. He suggested that product ingredients should also be published in Urdu, and the Central Superior Services (CSS) examinations should be conducted in the Urdu language.

The government’s efforts to promote Urdu as the medium of instruction in government departments reflect its commitment to preserving its national language and cultural identity, Awan said.