NATIONAL

New information secretary assumes charge

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Sohail Ali Khan, an additional secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on Monday took over as the secretary of the ministry.

He was welcomed by ministry officials upon his arrival, Radio Pakistan reported.

Khan, a PBS-21 officer, comes from the Information Group and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new position.

Khan replaced Shahera Shahid, the nation’s first woman information secretary, who has been asked to report to the Establishment Division. Reportedly, she was also taking a leave and proceeding aboard on a private trip.

Previous article
Sikh community, not Pakistan, funding Khalistan groups: Canadian expert
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Trump heads into unknown as New York arraignment looms

NEW YORK: Donald Trump is expected to fly Monday to New York for his historic arraignment on criminal charges, taking the United States and...

Epaper_03-04-2023 LHR

Epaper_03-04-2023 KHI

Epaper_03-04-2023 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.