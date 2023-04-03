New information secretary assumes charge

ISLAMABAD: Sohail Ali Khan, an additional secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on Monday took over as the secretary of the ministry.

He was welcomed by ministry officials upon his arrival, Radio Pakistan reported.

Khan, a PBS-21 officer, comes from the Information Group and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new position.

Khan replaced Shahera Shahid, the nation’s first woman information secretary, who has been asked to report to the Establishment Division. Reportedly, she was also taking a leave and proceeding aboard on a private trip.