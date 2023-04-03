NATIONAL

Kashmir prime minister to launch aggressive campaign with OIC help

By Staff Report
A Kashmiri refugee in Pakistan-administered Kashmir looks on as she shouts slogans as she takes part in an anti-Indian protest rally in Muzaffarabad on August 18, 2019. - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 18 welcomed the UN Security Council's decision to discuss tensions in the disputed region of Kashmir, a day after India slammed the rare meeting. (Photo by SAJJAD QAYYUM / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAJJAD QAYYUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas announced the regional government, in collaboration with the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leadership and Foreign Office, will engage the world community, especially the members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to launch an aggressive campaign on the Kashmir cause.

Addressing an Iftar dinner hosted for the APHC leadership, Ilyas emphasised the need to revitalise the Kashmir campaign with clear and improved direction to expose the “rotten face of the Hindutva regime” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India.

The campaign will highlight the Indian atrocities inflicted on Kashmiris resisting Indian occupation in Kashmir, including the plight of APHC leaders Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Musrat Alam Bhatt, Ameer Hamza, Asia Andrabi, Dr. Hameed Fayyaz, and others.

Ilyas plans to have a sitting with the foreign minister of Pakistan and the adviser to the prime minister on Kashmir Affairs to discuss the campaign procedure and modalities for a result-oriented intervention. The delegations of APHC and the AJK government will also comprise members of the diplomatic corps, mainly OIC member states, civil society, and media.

He stressed the need to “shake the conscious of Muslim countries and make them united on one narrative on Kashmir” to take all Muslim states and Western countries together for the Kashmir cause, which will have a huge impact.

The OIC delegation will be synchronised with the Kashmir government, Hurriyet leadership, and Pakistani delegations as one delegation, and a year-long engagement plan with APHC will be prepared.

Ilyas underlined that 15 million Kashmiris and brave mothers of Kashmir had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the liberation of the occupied territory, and their sacrifices would not go in vain.

