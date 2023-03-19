PM unveils petroleum relief package for low-income people

Says Rs50 per liter subsidy to be given to consumers having bike, rickshaws, 800 cc cars

Says package to start soon after evolving comprehensive strategy for implementation

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the low-income poor people will be given a subsidy of Rs50 per liter under the petroleum relief package.

While chairing a review meeting on the relief package here, PM Shehbaz said the petroleum relief will be given to low-income consumers who have motorcycles, rickshaws, 800 cc cars and other small cars.

He said the programme of petroleum subsidy would be started soon and a comprehensive strategy would be formed with the cooperation of relevant departments for effective implementation of the subsidy programme.

He said motorcycles, rickshaws and small cars were used by low-income people and the petroleum subsidy would give relief to the poor.

The government was making effort for all possible help to the poor people despite its economic difficulties, he added.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik briefed about the strategy for providing petroleum subsidy to the low-income segment of society.

Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, Secretary Petroleum and high-ranking officials attended the meeting.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday appreciated chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), chief ministers of Sindh and Punjab, provincial administrations, police and the contesting teams for making the 8th edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL-8) a huge success.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister referred to the final of the event and said that it was a nail-biting finish to the 8th edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Spectators kept it animated with their energy and zeal, he further observed.

On Saturday, Lahore Qalandars defended their title after defeating Multan Sultans in a packed to-capacity stadium after the chasing team fell short by one big hit on the final delivery.

Lahore Qalandars had set a target of 200 runs in 20 overs which was narrowly missed by Sultans with one run short on the last delivery.