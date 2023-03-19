Court cancels Imran’s arrest warrants in Toshakhana case

Judge orders PTI chief ensure presence in the next hearing on March 30

ISLAMABAD: The Additional District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Saturday cancelled the arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, issued in Toshakhana case and adjourned the hearing till March 30, after marking his attendance.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal ordered Imran Khan to ensure his presence in the next hearing and adjourned the hearing till March 30 for arguments about admissibility of the case.

During the hearing, Judge Zafar Iqbal permitted Imran Khan to mark his attendance from the car outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex in Toshakhana case due clashes between police and workers of PTI who were not allowed to enter the premises.

As PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his motorcade reached outside the Judicial Complex, the Islamabad police allegedly started tear-gas on party workers who retaliated with pelting stones on the police personnel.

The Islamabad Police had blocked all the roads leading to the judicial complex with containers.

Later, the Additional Sessions Judge decided to mark Imran Khan’s attendance at the gate of the judicial complex, and allow him to return.

“The hearing and appearance cannot proceed due to current situation,” the judge said, ordering all to disperse after marking attendance. “There is no need for shelling or pelting of stones, the hearing cannot be held today,” he added.

‘Order sheet missing’

As the hearing resumed again, Judge Zafar Iqbal inquired about the order sheet, sent to mark attendance of Imran Kham. In response, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sameen Malik said that PTI leader Shibli Faraz had the documents.

The SP claimed that he was unaware of whether the PTI chief signed the document or not. However, Barrister Gohar said: “I took the signatures from Imran Khan,” adding that on the way back, the police started shelling and SP Malik took the file from him.

The Barrister noted that a video of the entire incident is available. Meanwhile, Judge Iqbal told SP Malik to go find court documents terming them ‘very important’.

Advocate Khawaja Harris claimed that the SP was lying. At this, the judge said he does not want a war and directed the parties to take things forward smoothly.

Consequently, the court directed SP Malik and Barrister Gohar to submit their written statements to the court. The judge then adjourned the hearing till March 30 and summoned Imran in his personal capacity again.

‘All legal process completed’

Talking to ARY News exclusively, PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi told said that “all legal process for the signature has been completed”.

The former foreign minister also claimed that Imran Khan was now departing from the Judicial Complex.

He also condemned the operation at Zaman Park and actions of Islamabad police against the PTI workers, saying that petitions have been filed in Islamabad and Lahore High Courts.

A large number of PTI leaders, including Faisal Javed, Murad Saeed, Asad Umar and workers accompanied the convoy of the former premier.

Keeping in view the security reasons, Islamabad Chief Commissioner Noorul Amin Mengal had shifted the hearing from F-8 Court Complex to the Judicial Complex in G-11.

‘London Plan’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday claimed that he was aware that the government would arrest him as he headed to the Islamabad court to attend the Toshakhana case hearing.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI chief, who is en route to Islamabad said: “It is now clear that, despite my having gotten bail in all my cases, the PDM govt intends to arrest me. Despite knowing their malafide intentions, I am proceeding to Islamabad & the court because I believe in rule of law. But ill intent of this cabal of crooks shd be clear to all.”

“This is part of London Plan where commitments were made to bring absconder Nawaz Sharif to power as quid pro quo for agreeing to one appointment,” he added.

Security measures

Stringent security measures have been put in place outside the judicial complex in Islamabad’s G-11. A large contingent of police has been deployed to the area to take charge of security.

In a statement, the Islamabad police’s spokesperson said that Section 144 (ban on public gatherings and display of weapons) has been imposed in the federal capital.

In a tweet, the capital police said a traffic plan had been issued, and citizens were advised to avoid unnecessary movement towards the areas of G-11 and G-10.

“Chief commissioner Islamabad has directed citizens to cooperate with the authorities and avoid unnecessary movement to ensure the smooth implementation of the traffic plan.”

On Friday, Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case till March 18.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq suspended former premier Imran Khan’s arrest warrants and barred police from arresting him till March 18.

IHC CJ, while passing the orders, also instructed the sessions court and Islamabad police to provide adequate security to Imran Khan.

Toshakhana case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

In the written judgment, the ECP said: “As per the statement of Imran Khan he had purchased the gifts from Toshakhana paying 21.564 million rupees while the Cabinet Division said that the gifts had a value of 107.943 million.”

“The amount in his bank account was around half of the value of the state gifts. Imran Khan was bound to declare the cash and bank details in his returns but he didn’t declare it,” ECP decision read.

“Imran Khan being declared disqualified and unseated from his National Assembly seat,” the ECP said, adding: “He has been disqualified under Article 63, 1(P), over submitting a false statement and declaration”.

The judgement added that the former premier was found to be indulged in corrupt practices under sections 167 and 173 of the constitution. “A criminal proceeding will be initiated against him over filing a false statement.”

“His disqualification under Article 63, 1(P) has been for his current parliament membership”, the ECP said in its 36-page detailed judgment of the reference.

Subsequently, the ECP had approached the Islamabad sessions court seeking proceedings against Imran under criminal law.

‘Police, workers clashes leave several officials, workers injured’

The federal police on Saturday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers set police vehicles on fire as law enforcers clashed with party workers during former premier Imran Khan’s appearance in Tosha Khana case at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex.

The Judicial Complex of Islamabad turned into a battlefield during the appearance of the PTI Chairman before court in Toshakhana case.

According to an Islamabad Police statement, as many as, nine police officers were injured during the clashes between law enforcers and PTI workers. “At least two police vehicles were torched outside the judicial complex”, the spokesperson added.

The police spokesman said that the PTI workers set fire to more than 25 bikes and multiple four-wheelers as well as burned a police outpost.

Islamabad police also claimed that the PTI workers and supporters attacked the police with petrol bombs and tear gas was also fired at police.

Security measures aim at facilitating Khan’s court appearance

Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Inspector General of Police in Islamabad, said best possible security measures had been taken at the Judicial Complex ahead of the appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. He stated this during his visit to the Judicial Complex to review security arrangements, adding that the measures aimed at facilitating Imran Khan’s appearance and not to stop his convoy.

The former prime minster is heading to the capital city to attend the hearing in the Toshakhana case after week-long turbulence over his arrest in Lahore.

Speaking to media, the IGP said roads had been closed at limited scale so commuters could not face difficulty. He said special directives had been issued to personnel to ensure security as enemies could exploit such a situation.

When a journalist asked if there were chances of Imran Khan’s arrest, he replied: “I cannot talk about possibilities”. He said Section 144 had been imposed in the city, recalling that a terrorism incident had happened in Islamabad a few months ago.

‘Concerns over closure of roads in capital’

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has expressed concerns over closure of roads in the federal capital ahead of Imran Khan’s appearance in court. He said the route leading to the court had been turned into Gaza. He announced that he would write to the Islamabad High Court against the unjust administrative measures. “Police terrorism in wake of administrative measures is not acceptable.” The Islamabad police in a tweet said 4,000 personnel had been deployed to ensure security during appearance of the PTI chief.