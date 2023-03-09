Int’l conference urges strong industry, academia links for revolution

GUJRAT: A two-day international conference on “Energy, Power, Environment, Control and Computing” kicked off here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) here the other.

The conference was organized by the Faculty of Engineering and Technology with a view to promoting science and technology in Pakistan through high-level research and knowledge sharing for discovering environment-friendly methods for the production and acquisition of sustainable energy and electricity by providing a common platform for mutual support and cooperation of experts and scholars.

The conference is being organized in collaboration with the Gift University Gujranwala and the University of Sialkot.

The inaugural session was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shabbar Atiq. The chief guest of the inaugural session was Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Eng. Najeeb Haroon while the guests of honour included Rector Gift University Prof Dr Shahid Qureshi, Dean of University of Sialkot Dr Arsalan Mehmood, Dr Jan Kratzer and Dr Yuto Lim. Dean Prof Dr Shahid Iqbal was in the host’s chair.

Engineer Najeeb Haroon said that Pakistan was inundated with extreme problems at the economic front. Economic growth is possible by reducing the burden of exports and promoting technology locally. Innovation helps in improving product quality. Economic freedom cannot be imagined without promoting industries at the local level. He stressed the need for updating science, mathematics and engineering education and promoting research, saying Industrial revolution is possible by strengthening the links between industry and education. Engineering can play an important role in the economic development of Pakistan. Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq underlined that universities are primarily responsible for the promotion of academic and research activities. International conferences provide a platform for experts and researchers for knowledge sharing. The aspirations of all humanity hinge on our collective efforts for the welfare and development. He expressed his hope that the conference would go a long way in generating innovative ideas towards a better tomorrow.

Prof. Dr Shahid Iqbal in his welcome address said that it was the duty of engineering researchers to come up with indigenous solutions to the local industries ‘ problems. “The UoG is situated in the middle of the Golden Industrial Triangle of Pakistan. Finding opportunities for the development and promotion of environment-friendly resources for energy and electricity is our primary responsibility,” he stressed.