Customs seizes 1,000 imported cellphones worth Rs100m

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Customs has seized over 1,000 precious imported mobile phones, Drones as well as Play Stations worth Rs100 million at Lahore Airport.

Sources said that on the information of Collector Customs Lahore Airport Mehreen Naseem, Customs Authorities led by AC Customs Sobia Azam seized the electronic gadgets, including: 1,044 Mobile Phones – i 11, i 12, i 13 etc, Drones & 5 Play Stations from a man and his son travelling from Abu Dhabi to Lahore on Flight No EY-241.

The sources said that the value of the seized devices/goods is estimated to be above Rs100 million. They also said that passengers with the connivance of the notorious customs superintendent wanted to clear the smuggled goods, however, the high-ups of customs foiled the attempt.

The superintendent on a regular basis remains in touch with ‘khepiya’ in order to mint money and high-ups of Customs have this information but everyone keeps silent, the sources added.

This scribe contacted Collector Mehreen Naseem for comment but she did not respond despite reading the query.