Open access and open educational resources

The Internet has brought tremendous revolutions in our daily lives. Gone are the days when people spent most of their time in libraries. There is a huge rise in Open Access and educational resources. A question, however, arises in most minds. What is Open Access? Open Access (OA) refers to making scholarly research and literature freely available on the Internet, allowing anyone to access and use it without barriers such as paywalls. The goal is to increase access to knowledge and promote its dissemination and use for the public good.

Open Access Resources (OER) in education refer to teaching, learning, and research materials that are freely available for anyone to use, modify, and distribute. This includes textbooks, videos, tests, and other educational materials that can be used in a classroom or for self-directed learning. OERs aim to make education more accessible and affordable by reducing the cost of materials for students and teachers.

In the educational scenario, Open Education Resources (OERs) have undergone various benefits; some of the benefits are

(1) Cost savings: OERs can significantly reduce the cost of educational materials for students and schools, making education more accessible and affordable.

(2) Improved educational quality: OERs can be updated and improved by anyone, leading to a more dynamic and up-to-date educational experience

(3) Flexibility: OERs can be adapted to the specific needs of a particular class or student, allowing for a more personalized learning experience

(4) Increased access to educational materials: OERs can be accessed by anyone with an internet connection, regardless of location or financial means, helping to reduce the digital divide and promoting equal access to education

(5) Collaboration: OERs encourage collaboration and sharing of educational materials, fostering a sense of community and promoting the exchange of ideas.

(6) Improved student outcomes: OERs have positively impacted student performance and engagement. In short, we may say that OERs have the potential to transform education and make it more accessible, flexible, and effective for everyone.

Numerous OERs are available on the Internet; some popular websites include

(1) OpenStax: A nonprofit organization that provides peer-reviewed, open-source textbooks for college and high school courses

(2) Project Gutenberg: One of the oldest digital libraries, offering over 60,000 free eBooks.

(3) Khan Academy: A nonprofit educational organization that provides free online courses and resources in various subjects.

(4) OpenSesame: An online marketplace for buying and selling e-learning courses, with free courses available

(5) MERLOT: A multi-disciplinary collection of online learning materials and resources, including course materials, multimedia, and assessments.

(6) MIT OpenCourseWare: A free and open digital publication of high-quality educational materials from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

(7) Open Education Consortium: A global network of institutions and organizations committed to advancing open education and offering free educational resources and courses.

(8) OER Commons: A digital library and network for educators, students, and researchers to find and share open educational resources

(9) PDF Drive: An online free library that offers millions of books and articles. These are just a few examples of the many sources of OERs available online. By using OERs, educators and students can access high-quality educational materials at no cost.

In a nutshell, OERs have the potential to improve access to education significantly, but there are also challenges to be aware of and overcome. Careful evaluation and selection of OERs, along with proper training and support for users, can help to mitigate these challenges and ensure the successful use of OERs in education.

In Pakistan, most people rely on Open Educational Resources (OERs) because people need more time to visit libraries. Several websites promote educational resources free of cost for the students; some popular websites are given below:

(1) Digital Study Hall (DSH): A nonprofit organization that provides free, web-based learning resources for students in rural areas of Pakistan.

(2) Punjab OER Initiative: An initiative of the Government of Punjab aimed at promoting the use of OERs in schools and colleges throughout the province.

(3) HEC Digital Library: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has established a digital library with a collection of OERs and other educational resources.

(4) Free Textbook Project: The Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) project aimed at providing free, high-quality textbooks for college students in Pakistan.

(5) Sindh OER Initiative: A similar initiative to the Punjab OER Initiative aimed at promoting the use of OERs in schools and colleges in the Sindh province. These initiatives are helping to promote the use of OERs in Pakistan and improve access to education for students. By reducing the cost of materials and improving the quality of resources, OERs can play a key role in advancing education in Pakistan.

Though Open Educational Resources (OERs) have their benefits like time saving, being free of cost, flexibility in content, and improved student outcomes however, some negative aspects associated with OERs are given below:

(1) Quality control: Since anyone can contribute to or modify OERs, the quality of the materials can vary greatly. This may lead to unreliable or inaccurate information being shared.

(2) Funding: The development and maintenance of OERs rely on donations and volunteer contributions, which can lead to a lack of resources and funding for ongoing support and improvement.

(3) Limited resources: While OERs are widely available, the range of materials may not be as extensive as those in commercial sources. This can limit the options available to educators and students.

(4) Intellectual property issues: OERs are often licensed under Creative Commons or other open licenses, which can raise questions about copyright and intellectual property.

(5) Technical skills: Using OERs may require certain technical skills, such as the ability to access and navigate digital materials, which can be a barrier for some users.

