Maryam ‘attempts to conciliate angry’ Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday met with the party’s Senior Vice-President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz in Lahore.

It could not be ascertained yet whether the meeting took place on Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s wish or Maryam Nawaz “invited” him to address his reservations in the backdrop of rumors about the former quitting the party.

Matters pertaining to the organizational structure of the party and overall political situation came under discussion during the meeting held at the party’s central secretariat in Model Town.

The meeting came after rumours started making rounds on social media that Abbasi was quitting the PML-N and setting up a new party since he resigned from the party’s key post soon after Maryam’s election as the senior vice-president and chief organiser.

In an interview to a private news channel last week, Abbasi made it clear that his leader is Nawaz Sharif and if Maryam Nawaz elevated to the PML-N’s top office, he will consider remaining in the party’s fold or not.

“I was named the senior vice president of the PML-N when Shehbaz Sharif was arrested in year 2019,” Shahid Khaqan said. “When Maryam was given the leadership position and elevated to the Chief Organizer’s position, I had tendered my resignation at that time from the party office to the PML-N president,” he said. “I could not work further on the party’s office, I told.”

“I have long-time relations and friendship with Nawaz Sharif, he is my leader, and this relation could not be bonded with Maryam,” Shahid Khaqan said.

Responding a question to join another party with a straightforward ‘No’ he said if he had to quit the PML-N he will return to his home as “I have no other home except it”.

‘Disagreement over Imran’s arrest’

Meanwhile, the issue of the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan has created a new dispute between Senior Vice President of PML-N Maryam Nawaz and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Sources said that after the interim bail of Imran Khan was rejected, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi strongly opposed the arrest of Imran Khan, while Maryam Nawaz is in favor of the immediate arrest of the former prime minister.

Sources said that according to Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the arrest of Imran Khan will be called political revenge, however, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has conveyed his advice that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On the other hand, Maryam Nawaz has expressed her opinion and said that Imran Khan should be arrested immediately, once the PTI chief is arrested, his popularity will be decreased.

According to the sources, the government has fallen into trouble due to the conflicting thinking of Maryam Nawaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, while the government has left the matter to the situation.