Kashmir cultural festival begins at Lok Virsa to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir Culture Department and Federal Directorate of Education opened three-day “Kashmir Cultural Festival” to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed on Sunday (tomorrow).

The main objective of the festival is to promote Kashmir cause through a cultural perspective while expressing solidarity with the innocent Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The main features of the festival included Kashmiri Artisans-at-work, Kashmiri folk crafts, Kashmiri patriotic songs, Kashmiri folk songs, Kashmiri folk paintings, photo exhibition on Kashmir, Kashmiri cuisine, screening of video documentaries on Kashmir, Kashmir musical evening, stage drama on Kashmir, promotional stalls to promote Kashmir cause and display of banners bearing slogans in favour of Kashmir cause.

Federal Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division, Farina Mazhar, addressing the opening ceremony condemned the atrocities being committed by Indian troops on the innocent people of IIOJK for demanding their right of self-determination.