Premature elections and votes of confidence

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership has decided to end its power in two provinces to force the PDM government to hold general elections across the country in the federation before the completion of its constitutional term. If despite this the ruling alliance refrains from holding general elections, former Prime Minister Imran Khan says that then the process of taking a vote of confidence from the National Assembly against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be implemented.

A multi-party government was established on the basis of a nominal majority and the decision of any ally to leave the alliance could lead to its demise, even though the federal government’s apparently diligent efforts to revive the economy seem to demand in the national interest that it should be given a chance to complete its constitutional term, However, if this does not happen and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is not successful in this after the demand for a vote of confidence, then the general elections may be held before time.

- Advertisement -

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is on the way to obtain its demand of early general elections across the country and in this regard, other options are also being considered after the dissolution of provincial assemblies, while PDM leaders say that re-elections will be held on the vacated seats of the National Assembly along with the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

General elections in the country will be held on time but how is it possible that provincial and by-elections are held in 70 percent of the country a few months before the general elections and then a few months later the election of the National Assembly will be held? The country cannot afford two elections in such a short period of time, nor can it spend so much on these elections in the current economic crisis so it will have to move to general elections once.

If we really want to find a solution to the problems then we have to come out of our personal and political interests because this policy of continuous conflict in politics is not in the national interest and it is still not too late. Elections can be held prematurely for the elimination of political confrontation. If the political parties do not show responsibility and continue the policy of conflict or mistrust, then the benefit will be to the non-political forces as compared to the political and democratic forces and once again the political forces will be left empty-handed.

On the one hand, the ruling alliance is reluctant to hold general elections and on the other hand, they are trying to convince people that they will not be affected by the dissolution of the assemblies. It is not correct for the coalition leadership to say that the dissolution of the two provincial assemblies and the resignation of PTI members from the National Assembly, will make no difference or increase the political crisis. At this time a major political crisis has arisen in the country along with a serious economic crisis. The current ruling coalition has no other option but to go for general elections. Although the ruling alliance is not ready to hold early elections now they have no other option and holding early elections is not even against the constitution, and if the PDM leadership is not ready for early elections in the changing circumstances of the time then PTI will also benefit from this.

On the one hand, the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is hinting that after the dissolution of the provincial assemblies, they will return to the National Assembly for the caretaker set-up and on the other hand, they are also hinting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will receive a vote of confidence. The PTI leadership is forcing the ruling coalition to announce general elections in the country, where pressure from the opposition is escalating. There is also an increase in external pressure to bring political stability in the country first for economic aid.

However, Rana Sanaullah says that if PTI wants, the general elections will be held on time while Imran Khan claims that the general elections in the country should be held in April. How will it be possible to hold general elections when the powerful circles have given an indication of non-interference in politics?

The general elections in the country should be held on time or early in changing circumstances, but until the end of political partisanship, political and economic stability will not be brought in the country. In this situation, the best strategy should be for the political leadership to sit together and create a consensus on fair elections, and there should also be a consensus that the results of the elections will be accepted so that the country can practically come out of the crisis situation.

- Advertisement -

If we really want to find a solution to the problems then we have to come out of our personal and political interests because this policy of continuous conflict in politics is not in the national interest and it is still not too late. Elections can be held prematurely for the elimination of political confrontation. If the political parties do not show responsibility and continue the policy of conflict or mistrust, then the benefit will be to the non-political forces as compared to the political and democratic forces and once again the political forces will be left empty-handed.