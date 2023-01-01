World

Kim calls for ‘exponential increase’ of N. Korea’s nuclear arsenal

By AFP
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - 2022/11/19: A TV screen shows North Korea's KCNA released a picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Chu-ae during a news program at the Yongsan Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared a resolute nuclear response to threats by the United States during an on-site inspection of the country's test-firing of a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) earlier this week, Pyongyang's state media said 19 November. The missile, launched from Pyongyang International Airport, flew 999.2 kilometers for 4,135 seconds at an apogee of 6,040.9km and landed in the international waters of the East Sea, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The KCNA released several photos that showed his daughter named Kim Chu-ae in a white winter jacket and black pants standing and walking together with Kim in front of the missile that sat on a launch truck. The daughter was also seen along with her mother, Ri Sol-Ju, watching her father as he instructed military officials. It marked her first official appearance in state media. (Photo by KIM Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SEOUL: North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has called for a major increase in the country’s nuclear arsenal, including mass producing tactical nuclear weapons and developing new missiles for nuclear counterstrikes, state media said Sunday.

In a report at the end of a key party meeting in Pyongyang, Kim called “for an exponential increase of the country’s nuclear arsenal”, the official KCNA reported.

Citing what it called US and South Korean hostility, the report said the North needed “mass-producing of tactical nuclear weapons” and to “develop another ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) system whose main mission is quick nuclear counterstrike”.

Military tensions on the Korean peninsula rose sharply in 2022 as the North conducted sanctions-busting weapons tests nearly every month, including firing its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile ever.

It capped its record-breaking year of launches by firing three short-range ballistic missiles early Saturday, and conducting another rare late-night launch at 2:50 am (1750 GMT Saturday) on Sunday, Seoul’s military said.

The KCNA reported Sunday that the launches had been “a test-fire of the super-large multiple rocket launchers”.

In a separate KCNA report, Kim said the weapons put South Korea “as a whole within the range of strike and (were) capable of carrying (a) tactical nuclear warhead”.

The launches come just days after Seoul scrambled fighter jets as five North Korean drones made an incursion into the South’s airspace Monday.

Mass producing nukes?

North Korea has talked about mass-producing nuclear weapons before, said Go Myong-hyun, a researcher at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.

“The intention is that if North Korea mass produces nuclear weapons, even without aggressive provocations, the United States will have no choice but to someday recognise North Korea as a nuclear state,” he told AFP.

“Kim Jong Un’s New Year message is something like ‘Let’s play with nuclear weapons,'” he added.

“His New Year message is that North Korea will not beg for dialogue and that it will pressure South Korea and the United States, especially the United States, by bolstering its nuclear power.”

In 2022, Kim said he wanted his country to have the world’s most powerful nuclear force and declared the North an “irreversible” nuclear state.

On Wednesday, he set out “new key goals” for the country’s military, state media reported, without giving any specifics.

The reports come at the end of a major party meeting in Pyongyang at which Kim and other senior officials outlined their policy goals for 2023 in key areas including diplomacy, security and the economy.

North Korea’s end-of-year plenary meetings are typically used by the regime to unveil the country’s domestic and foreign policy priorities for the year ahead.

In past years, Kim had delivered a speech on January 1, but he recently dropped the tradition in favour of making announcements at the year-end plenary meeting.

“North Korea ended the year with a bang but its recent missile launches were not technically impressive,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

But the recent “provocations, including drone incursions, appear excessive for deterrence and may be intended to scare South Korea into taking a softer policy”.

But with Kim disavowing diplomacy and threatening to mass produce nuclear weapons, it is likely South Korea will double down on boosting its own defence capacities and readiness, he said.

“If China doesn’t want the regional instability of an inter-Korean arms race on its doorstep, it will have to do more to restrain Pyongyang in 2023.”

Previous article
Pope Francis to address faithful after ex-pope’s death
AFP
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

KP Rescue1122 responded to 285,000 emergencies during 2022

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue1122 responded to more than 285,000 emergencies throughout the province in the year 2022 and shifted 236,440 patients and injured to...

India turns strife-torn Kashmir valley into military garrison: Mushaal

JUI convenes APC on law, order situation in KP today

Brutal customs

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.