ICC Awards 2022: World cricketing body set to celebrate outstanding cricketers of calendar year

ISLAMABAD: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday announced the upcoming program for the ICC Awards 2022, which seeks to celebrate the outstanding cricketers who excelled on the world stage during the calendar year.

The year saw many memorable moments and performances across the global game, including the thrilling action which characterised the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, and the incredible drama of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, the ICC said in a press release.

The ICC Awards 2022 will comprise a total of 13 categories, with awards honouring individuals who shone in specific formats, and also across multiple formats in the overall categories – the coveted Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

Shortlist Announcements:

Shortlists for nine of the 13 categories will be revealed between 28 – 30 December on ICC official channels. Each shortlists will feature four names.

28 December sees the shortlists for ICC Emerging Men’s and Women’s Cricketers of the Year revealed.

29 December sees nominees announced for the Men’s and Women’s ODI Cricketers of the Year, and the Men’s and Women’s T20I Cricketers of the Year.

30 December will see the final shortlist revealed, the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year, the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year, and the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

Shortlists for these categories have been determined by a specialist panel of cricket writers and broadcasters, who identified the star performers based on statistics and overall achievements in international cricket throughout the calendar year.

Voting:

Voting in the ICC Awards 2022 will then commence in early January 2023, where a wider selection of global media representatives, the ICC Voting Academy, will submit their selections alongside global cricket fans, who will once again be encouraged to vote at icc-cricket.com for their winners.

Results of the ICC Voting Academy selections and the fans’ votes will be combined to determine the winner in each of these nine categories.

ICC Men’s and Women’s Associate Cricketers of the Year will also be announced from the action in 2022. These categories will not feature shortlists and will be determined solely by the ICC Voting Academy.

Also announced as part of the ICC Awards is the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award. This accolade honours an action, moment, gesture, or decision on the field of play in international cricket during the year which best reflects the Spirit of Cricket, with the winning entry selected by the ICC.

Finally, the ICC Umpire of the Year Award will celebrate the outstanding umpire from the calendar year. This award is determined by votes collected from the Emirates Elite Panel of Match Referees, as well as playing captains from ICC Full Member nations.

In addition to the individual awards, five ICC Teams of the Year will be also decided by the ICC Voting Academy, identifying the standout XIs from the international stage in men’s and women’s cricket.

Following the conclusion of the voting period, winners of the ICC Awards 2022 will be announced later in January 2023.

ICC Awards 2022 – categories:

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy for ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

ICC Emerging Men’s Cricketer of the Year

ICC Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year

ICC Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Year

ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Year

ICC Spirit of Cricket Award

ICC Umpire of the Year