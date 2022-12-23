Epaper_22-12-23 KHI

E-papers

Govt to protect minorities rights in line with Quaid’s teachings: PM

Says constitution gives equal constitutional, political rights to people of all faiths Felicitates Christian community on Christmas ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday assured...

Protection of public life, honor and property foremost priority: IGP

Qureshi’s letter replied: Speaker to summon PTI MNAs again for resignations verification

Conspirators will fail to drive a wedge between PML-Q, PTI: CM Elahi

