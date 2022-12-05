NATIONAL

SC rules Vawda disqualified for tenure of current assembly

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan released a short written verdict in former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda’s disqualification case according to which he had been declared disqualified till the completion of current assembly’s term.

The apex court released a brief verdict comprising four pages which were written by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial. The judgment stated that Vawda informed the court that he received the certificate of cancellation of his dual nationality on June 25, 2018, and he admitted that he misinformed the court.

The apex court ruled that Vawda was not eligible to become a member of the National Assembly in 2018. The verdict stated that since Vawda has admitted his mistake therefore Article 63 (1) applies to him.

The apex court ruled that Vawda will be considered disqualified till the completion of the tenure of the current assembly. However, he will be eligible for the next elections. The court directed Vawda to send his resignation from the Senate seat to the Senate chairman.

 

Staff Report

