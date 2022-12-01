Senate body told $4b in loans, grants received for flood relief so far

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Planning and Development was informed on Thursday that Pakistan had so far received financial foreign assistance worth over $4 billion to support flood relief activities in the country.

Officials from Economic Affairs Division (EAD) informed the committee that out of total financial assistance, the international development partners had extended an amount of US$3.64 billion in form of loans and $435.03 million in the form of grants.

Further the meeting was informed that the development partners and the countries had dispatched in kind assistance for the flood victims.

The meeting of the committee was presided over by Senator Attaur Rehman and attended by Senators – Dost Muhammad Khan, Ejaz Ahmed Ch, Saadia Abbasi, Hidayat Ullah, Tahir Bazinjo and Nuzhat Sadiq.

The meeting was informed that out of total loan amount, the World Bank had extended $1.78 billion loan while the Asian Development Bank provided loan worth of $559 million. Similarly Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank also extended $500 million loans.

It was highlighted in the meeting that out of total grant, Asian Development Bank (ADB) extended grant of $8.28 million while Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) provided grant of $0.7 million.

The meeting was informed that United Nations in coordination with the government of Pakistan launched a $160.3 million flash appeal on August 30, 2022 out of which $148 million have been pledged by the humanitarian commitments as of September 15, 2022.

The revised appeal, however urgently seeks $816 million to respond to the growing lifesaving needs of the people-a jump of $656 million from the initial applea of $160 million.

UN’s organizations WHO, UNFPA and FAO provided financial support of $3.06 million whereas China also provided $112.33 million for the rehabilitation and reconstruction process in flood hit areas.

The United States extended financial assistance of over $95 million while Japan provided $7 million of financial support.

Likewise, the participants were informed that Canada, Australia, European Union, UK and Euorpean Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO)-EU extended grants worth $4.22 million, $3.48 million, $19.57 million, $62.52 million, and $30.67 million respectively.

The officials told the meeting that UK (FCDO), Germany, France, Sweden, Denmark, New Zealand, Norway, Qatar, Azerbaijan, and South Korea extended grants of $62.5 million, $58.87 million, $0.99 million, $1.05 million, $1.95 million, $0.5 million, $8.6 million, $2.1 million, $2 million, and $4.86 million respectively.

Senator Saadia Abbasi asked the authorities to ensure transparency in the utilization of the funds and that the proress report must be presented before the committee in two months time.

The official told the committee that Ministry of Economic Affairs has the mandate to coordinate, negotiate and arrange foreign assistance. The district-wise utilization of the foreign assistance/aid is the mandate of the provincial governments, PDMAs and NDMA.

It was highlighted that World Bank was itself monitoring the whole process and has recommended private experts to overlook the process.

The meeting also discussed agenda of damages incurred to the Mohmand Dam during the recent rains and floods.