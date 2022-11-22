NATIONAL

Court closes wealth case against Dar

By INP
Pakistani Finance Minister Ishaq Dar smiles as he speaks after the launch of the "Pakistan Economic Survey 2015-16" report during a press conference in Islamabad on June 2, 2016. Pakistan's economy during fiscal year 2016 recorded a growth of 4.71 percent which is the highest growth achieved since 2008-09. The economy could not achieve the targeted growth rate 5.5 percent due to lower growth of agriculture sector (-0.19) percent mainly due to decrease in production of cotton, rice and maize. / AFP / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday closed a wealth case against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and other suspects.

The verdict was reserved by the court on Monday after the completion of the arguments from both sides. Judge Muhammad Bashir while announcing the reserved verdict said they cannot hear the assets case against Dar and other accused after the recent amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law.

The court has sent back the reference to NAB. The details verdict in the case will be released later, Judge Muhammad Bashir remarked after announcing the short order.

Earlier, an accountability court (AC) granted a one-day exemption from court appearance to Finance Minister Dar in the assets beyond means case.

Reference against Dar, Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mahmood and Mansoor Raza Rizvi was filed in 2017. During the trial of the case statements of 42 witnesses were recorded. Dar left the country in November 2017 on the pretext of seeking medical treatment in London.

Finance minister Dar had earlier been declared a proclaimed offender by the accountability court (AC) due to his continuous absence from the proceedings.

INP

