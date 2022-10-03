Rulers will get nothing out of Imran’s disqualification, arrest: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday warned that the situation may become dire, if the Supreme Court does not investigate the cipher.

In a statement on Twitter, Sheikh Rashid said that the rulers will not get anything out of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s disqualification and arrest.

سپریم کورٹ سائیفر کی تحقیق نہیں کرے گا توحالات گھمبیر ہو سکتے ہیں کم عقل حکمران ہرقدم اپنے خلاف اٹھاتےہیں۔عمران خان کی نااہلی اورگرفتاری سےحکمرانوں کوکچھ نہیں ملےگا۔اسلام آباد کی پولیس تھک چکی ہے2ہفتوں سےبلاول بھٹو امریکہ میں مزے کررہا ہے اُسےسندھ کے سیلاب زدگان کی کوئی فکر نہیں — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) October 2, 2022

“The weak-minded rulers take every step against themselves,” he said.

He further targeted the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari saying that he is having fun in America for two weeks and is not worried about the flood victims of Sindh.

سائیفر حکمرانوں کے الٹا گلے پڑ گیا ہے لینے کے دینے پڑ گے ہیں سائیفر پے اِن کے سابقہ بیانات موجودہ بیانات کے ساتھ سارے ملک میں سکرینوں پر دیکھائےجائیں گے 12 ربیع اول کے بعد دمادم مست قلندر ہوگا لوگوں کو بیوقوف سمجھنے والے خود گھیرے میں آئیں گے اکتوبر خونخوار نومبر تشویشناک ہو گا — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) October 2, 2022

Furthermore, the former federal minister while pointing out the importance of the hearing on NAB amendment case on October 4, said that the decision of the political future of Pakistan is now connected with the prestigious courts.

Sheikh Rashid said there is a need to deal with the problems of the people and not with the ‘thieves’. October is important and important political decisions will be made by November 15, he added.