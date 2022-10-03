NATIONAL

Rulers will get nothing out of Imran’s disqualification, arrest: Sh Rashid

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday warned that the situation may become dire, if the Supreme Court does not investigate the cipher.

In a statement on Twitter, Sheikh Rashid said that the rulers will not get anything out of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s disqualification and arrest.

“The weak-minded rulers take every step against themselves,” he said.

He further targeted the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari saying that he is having fun in America for two weeks and is not worried about the flood victims of Sindh.

Furthermore, the former federal minister while pointing out the importance of the hearing on NAB amendment case on October 4, said that the decision of the political future of Pakistan is now connected with the prestigious courts.

Sheikh Rashid said there is a need to deal with the problems of the people and not with the ‘thieves’. October is important and important political decisions will be made by November 15, he added.

 

