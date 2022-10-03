CTD guns down six terrorists in Balochistan, KP

NASIRABAD/LAKKI MARWAT: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday claimed to have gunned down six terrorists – four in Nasirabad and two in Lakki Marwat.

According to officials, the CTD team met an encounter with alleged terrorists in Nootal area of Nasirabad of Balochistan after their vehicles were fired at.

The terrorists opened fire at the CTD team and in retaliation, four were killed on the spot. In the alleged shootout, two CTD personnel also sustained injuries.

Two of killed terrorists are residents of Suhbatpur, the CTD said. Further investigation into the matter was underway.

Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) with police claimed to have killed two terrorists in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, the CTD and local police conducted the operation following intelligence reports regarding presence of wanted terrorists in Takhti Khel neighborhood of Lakki Marwat.

An exchange of fire took place, which continued for a long time, leaving two terrorists killed. The terrorists were identified as Waliullah alias Fidai and Tahir alias Inqelabi.

A huge cache of weapons was also recovered from the possession of killed terrorists, according to CTD spokesperson.