NATIONAL

CTD guns down six terrorists in Balochistan, KP

By Staff Report

NASIRABAD/LAKKI MARWAT: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday claimed to have gunned down six terrorists – four in Nasirabad and two in Lakki Marwat.

According to officials, the CTD team met an encounter with alleged terrorists in Nootal area of Nasirabad of Balochistan after their vehicles were fired at.

The terrorists opened fire at the CTD team and in retaliation, four were killed on the spot. In the alleged shootout, two CTD personnel also sustained injuries.

Two of killed terrorists are residents of Suhbatpur, the CTD said. Further investigation into the matter was underway.

Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in a joint intelligence-based operation (IBO) with police claimed to have killed two terrorists in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, the CTD and local police conducted the operation following intelligence reports regarding presence of wanted terrorists in Takhti Khel neighborhood of Lakki Marwat.

An exchange of fire took place, which continued for a long time, leaving two terrorists killed. The terrorists were identified as Waliullah alias Fidai and Tahir alias Inqelabi.

A huge cache of weapons was also recovered from the possession of killed terrorists, according to CTD spokesperson.

 

Previous articleCOAS meets UN Military Advisor, discusses regional security
Next articleRulers will get nothing out of Imran’s disqualification, arrest: Sh Rashid
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI govt removed through conspiracy: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar on Sunday reiterated that PTI was removed from power through a conspiracy. Addressing a press conference, Asad...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rulers will get nothing out of Imran’s disqualification, arrest: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday warned that the situation may become dire, if the Supreme Court does not...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS meets UN Military Advisor, discusses regional security

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Military Advisor to Secretary General United Nation (UN) Birame Diop (Senegal) during...
Read more
NATIONAL

Did nothing wrong to afraid, Qureshi welcomes probe into cipher

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that the official summary of the federal cabinet meeting “accepted” the cipher...
Read more
NATIONAL

Example should be made of Imran for treason against nation, state: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan was a “foreign-funded conspiracy” and his prime objective was to weaken the country...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ahsan Iqbal accuses Imran of spending donations on political activities

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal lashed out Sunday at Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for seducing people by his...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Did nothing wrong to afraid, Qureshi welcomes probe into cipher

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that the official summary of the federal cabinet meeting “accepted” the cipher...

Flawed and illogical demand

NATO’s expansionism a perceived threat to global peace

Asad Munir, Maryam Nawaz and NAB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.