NATIONAL

PTI govt removed through conspiracy: Asad Umar

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar on Sunday reiterated that PTI was removed from power through a conspiracy.

Addressing a press conference, Asad Umar said that Imran Khan left Prime Minister House with just a pen and his diary and allegations against him that he misplaced the US cypher are baseless.

Criticizing ruling coalition, the former planning minister said that a common man in the country has to live as per law of the country but these rulers amends laws as per their wishes and end cases against them.

He further said that government knows that masses are with Imran Khan and they cannot compete with him.

It merits mention that Federal Cabinet on Sunday decided to take legal action against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and his aides over an alleged audio leak with regard to a diplomatic cipher.

The federal cabinet had formed a committee over the leaked audios on September 30 which recommended legal action over the audios of Imran Khan, Azam Khan and others on October 1.

The recommendations of the committee were presented for approval of the cabinet in a circulatory summary, which was formally approved.

The cabinet approved initiating FIA probe and legal action over the audio leak about the cipher.

The FIA would constitute a probe committee comprising of senior officials and the investigative agency could also bring the officers from intelligence agencies in the probe team.

Previous articleRulers will get nothing out of Imran’s disqualification, arrest: Sh Rashid
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Rulers will get nothing out of Imran’s disqualification, arrest: Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday warned that the situation may become dire, if the Supreme Court does not...
Read more
NATIONAL

CTD guns down six terrorists in Balochistan, KP

NASIRABAD/LAKKI MARWAT: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday claimed to have gunned down six terrorists – four in Nasirabad and...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS meets UN Military Advisor, discusses regional security

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Military Advisor to Secretary General United Nation (UN) Birame Diop (Senegal) during...
Read more
NATIONAL

Did nothing wrong to afraid, Qureshi welcomes probe into cipher

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that the official summary of the federal cabinet meeting “accepted” the cipher...
Read more
NATIONAL

Example should be made of Imran for treason against nation, state: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan was a “foreign-funded conspiracy” and his prime objective was to weaken the country...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ahsan Iqbal accuses Imran of spending donations on political activities

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal lashed out Sunday at Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan for seducing people by his...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Did nothing wrong to afraid, Qureshi welcomes probe into cipher

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that the official summary of the federal cabinet meeting “accepted” the cipher...

Flawed and illogical demand

NATO’s expansionism a perceived threat to global peace

Asad Munir, Maryam Nawaz and NAB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.