PTI govt removed through conspiracy: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar on Sunday reiterated that PTI was removed from power through a conspiracy.

Addressing a press conference, Asad Umar said that Imran Khan left Prime Minister House with just a pen and his diary and allegations against him that he misplaced the US cypher are baseless.

Criticizing ruling coalition, the former planning minister said that a common man in the country has to live as per law of the country but these rulers amends laws as per their wishes and end cases against them.

He further said that government knows that masses are with Imran Khan and they cannot compete with him.

It merits mention that Federal Cabinet on Sunday decided to take legal action against PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and his aides over an alleged audio leak with regard to a diplomatic cipher.

The federal cabinet had formed a committee over the leaked audios on September 30 which recommended legal action over the audios of Imran Khan, Azam Khan and others on October 1.

The recommendations of the committee were presented for approval of the cabinet in a circulatory summary, which was formally approved.

The cabinet approved initiating FIA probe and legal action over the audio leak about the cipher.

The FIA would constitute a probe committee comprising of senior officials and the investigative agency could also bring the officers from intelligence agencies in the probe team.