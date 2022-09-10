Sports

Australia captain Finch announces retirement from one-day cricket

By AFP
CAIRNS, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 05: Aaron Finch of Australia speaks to the media during a media opportunity at Cazaly's Stadium on September 05, 2022 in Cairns, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

SYDNEY: Australian limited-overs captain Aaron Finch announced his unexpected retirement from one-day cricket Saturday after a lean run with the bat, saying it was time to hand over the baton.

The 35-year-old will play his 146th and final ODI on Sunday in Cairns against New Zealand, capping an outstanding career in the 50-over game in which he has scored 5,401 runs.

His 17 centuries put him behind only greats Ricky Ponting (29), David Warner and Mark Waugh (both 18).

Finch will remain captain of the Twenty20 side preparing to defend its World Cup title on home soil next month.

“It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories,” said Finch, who has skippered the one-day side 54 times.

“I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of some brilliant one-day sides. Equally, I have been blessed by all those I have played with and the many people behind the scenes.”

While no one questioned his outstanding captaincy, the opener has been in a form rut with the bat, scoring 5, 5, 1, 15, 0, 0, 0 in his last seven ODIs with pressure building in the media.

Despite this, he had been expected to lead the team to the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Finch stated in 2020 that being in charge for that tournament was his “ultimate goal”.

“It is time now to give a new leader the best possible opportunity to prepare for and win the next World Cup,” he said.

“I thank all of those who have helped and supported my journey to this point.”

Previous articleRoyal funerals: pomp, pageantry and sometimes privacy
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Clinical Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by five wickets in Asia Cup fixture

ISLAMABAD: Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka smashed a half century, helping his team beat Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup Super Four...
Read more
Sports

‘The great is back’ Pakistan cricketers react to Kohli’s long-awaited century

ISLAMABAD: Indian star batter Virat Kohli scored his first international century in almost three years since that Test match century that came against Bangladesh...
Read more
Sports

UAE police arrest Afghan fans for violence after Pakistan game, impose fines

SHARJAH: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Police authorities arrested 97 Afghan nationals for damaging Sharjah stadium infrastructure and fighting around the stadium premises. Also, 117...
Read more
Sports

Naseem Shah to auction bat used against Afghanistan for flood-hit victims

LAHORE: Naseem Shah registered his name in the history books after hitting two back-to-back sixes against Afghanistan in the final over of the game. Pakistan...
Read more
Sports

Matthew Hayden returns as team mentor for T20 World Cup

Australia great Matthew Hayden will be the Pakistan team mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced here...
Read more
Sports

Laiba Ihsan, Samidda win ‘City Girls College Defence Day TT, Badminton’ titles

Promising Laiba Ihsan of Chemistry Department and Samidda Shoukat of Health and Physical Education and Sports clinched the City Girls College Defence Day Table...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

E-papers

Epaper_22-09-10 LHR

Epaper_22-09-10 KHI

Epaper_22-09-10 ISB

Floodwater onslaught on human lives, property continues

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.