NATIONAL

Japan keen to invest in Pakistan’s Railway, Aviation sectors: Envoy

By APP

Japanese Ambassador WADA Mitsuhiro on Wednesday said his county has shown keen desire to work with the Pakistan government in the Railways and Aviation sector.

The envoy in a meeting with Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique appreciated the efforts of his Ministry for allowing airplanes containing Japanese passengers evacuated from Afghanistan.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said Japanese companies are always welcome to invest in Pakistan for which every possible support and cooperation would be given to them.

He also thanked the Ambassador on the Japanese plan to provide emergency assistance of USD 7 million for flood victims.

Both sides discussed various bilateral mutual issues including Pakistan-Japan long standing relationship which is marked by cordiality and friendship.

The minister said that Pakistan attaches high importance to its relation with Japan and is desirous of further enhancing it in all fields of mutual interests especially in Railways and Aviation.

WADA Mitsuhiro, conveyed his deepest sympathies to the government and the people of Pakistan over the devastation caused by the recent floods and offered condolences on the loss of life due to unprecedented monsoon rains in the country.

Previous articleIHC asks govt to take measures in Shireen Mazari’s arrest matter
Next articleChinese CG delivers relief goods to Sindh govt for flood affectees
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Qatar Charity delegates, commissioner huddle to explore ways for flood affectees rehab

SWAT: A delegation of Qatar Charity headed by Nawaf Abdullah Hamadi called on Commissioner Malakand Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai here on Wednesday. The delegation included...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese CG delivers relief goods to Sindh govt for flood affectees

KARACHI: Chinese Counsel General in Karachi, Li Bijian on Wednesday handed over relief goods donated by Chinese companies working in Pakistan for flood-affected people...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC asks govt to take measures in Shireen Mazari’s arrest matter

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) to take appropriate measures in the matter pertaining to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP fully prepared to hold by-polls to three Karachi seats

KARACHI: Sindh Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan on Wednesday announced that they are fully prepared to hold by-elections to three constituencies of National...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC gives last chance to ex-GB chief judge for submission of witnesses list

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted a last opportunity to ex-chief judge of Gilgit Galtistan Rana Shamim for submission of witnesses list...
Read more
NATIONAL

NBP collaborates with NGOs to provide clean water amidst surging threats of waterborne diseases

The NBP has collaborated with NGOs to provide clean water amidst surging threats of waterborne diseases. The unprecedented rains and floods in Pakistan have caused...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

ECP fully prepared to hold by-polls to three Karachi seats

KARACHI: Sindh Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan on Wednesday announced that they are fully prepared to hold by-elections to three constituencies of National...

IHC gives last chance to ex-GB chief judge for submission of witnesses list

NBP collaborates with NGOs to provide clean water amidst surging threats of waterborne diseases

Embassy opening to strengthen further Pak-Ethiopia bilateral ties: Envoy

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.