Japan keen to invest in Pakistan’s Railway, Aviation sectors: Envoy

Japanese Ambassador WADA Mitsuhiro on Wednesday said his county has shown keen desire to work with the Pakistan government in the Railways and Aviation sector.

The envoy in a meeting with Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique appreciated the efforts of his Ministry for allowing airplanes containing Japanese passengers evacuated from Afghanistan.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said Japanese companies are always welcome to invest in Pakistan for which every possible support and cooperation would be given to them.

He also thanked the Ambassador on the Japanese plan to provide emergency assistance of USD 7 million for flood victims.

Both sides discussed various bilateral mutual issues including Pakistan-Japan long standing relationship which is marked by cordiality and friendship.

The minister said that Pakistan attaches high importance to its relation with Japan and is desirous of further enhancing it in all fields of mutual interests especially in Railways and Aviation.

WADA Mitsuhiro, conveyed his deepest sympathies to the government and the people of Pakistan over the devastation caused by the recent floods and offered condolences on the loss of life due to unprecedented monsoon rains in the country.