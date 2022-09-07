NATIONAL

IHC asks govt to take measures in Shireen Mazari’s arrest matter

By Staff Report
Minister for Human Rights of Pakistan Shireen Mazari delivers a speech at the UN Human Rights Council's main annual session on February 25, 2020 in Geneva. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) to take appropriate measures in the matter pertaining to the arrest of PTI leader Dr Shireen Mazari and also inform it on next date of hearing regarding formation of a commission.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case against the arrest of Shireen Mazari. AGP Ashtar Ausaf Ali appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that the missing persons’ case was also fixed for hearing on September 9, and it was hoped that the disappeared people would be recovered.

He said the court had sent a victim family to the former prime minister and issued instructions that the chief executive would appear in person if the missing citizen was not recovered. The court did not want to go to that extent but it was an important matter.

The chief justice questioned whether a civil chief executive could express helplessness. This court would not conduct any investigation as it was not its job, he said, adding the government should have worked more to resolve the issue.

The court asked the AGP to prepare terms and conditions so that no one could claim in future that he was lifted or tortured.

Faisal Chaudhry Advocate said the inquiry commission had completed its report and would be produced soon. The court questioned whether the National Assembly session was continuing and whether Shireem Mazari would attend it.

The lawyer said that her (Mazari’s) resignation had been admitted by the speaker.

The chief justice said the court had been sending the missing persons’ case to Federal Government but nothing happened. He observed that MNA Ali Wazir had been under arrest for two years and his constituency was being deprived of representation.

The court told the AGP that it had confidence in the government that it would form an effective commission.

The case was then adjourned till two weeks.

