Eight suspected drug peddlers killed in shootout

QUETTA: Eight suspected drug peddlers were killed and two others sustained injuries during a shootout with police at City Nala near Jinnah Road in the provincial metropolis on Wednesday.

According to details, the police carried out the operation at City Nala against the drug peddlers following the rising number of drug addicts in the city. During the operation, an intense exchange of fire took place between the cops and the drug peddlers. As a result, eight suspects were killed and two others sustained injuries.

Moreover, the police also arrested 12 more suspects during the operation. The raiding team also demolished several temporary bases established at City Nala and recovered weapons and drugs from their possessions. Earlier in March, it was reported that two peddlers managed to escape from alockup of Kalri police station in Karachi.

Sources privy to the development said, two drug peddlers Ashraf and Dawood were rounded up from Lyari by the law enforcement agencies and were handed over to the Kalri police station for legal action.

However, the outlaws managed to flee the police lockup in the wee hours due to the alleged negligence of SHO Kalri Arshad.