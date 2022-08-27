NATIONAL

Rehab of flood-affectees top priority: Lt-Gen Ghafoor

By Staff Report

QUETTA: Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor on Saturday said Pakistan Army along with the civil administration has been utilizing all available resources for relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees

Lt-Gen Asif Ghafoor visited flood-affected Tehsil Lakhra of Lasbela District where he reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief operation being carried out by Army personnel.

On this occasion, the district administration and Army officers briefed him on the problems being faced by flood-affected people and relief measures being taken by Pak Army.

He also visited relief and free medical camps established by Pak Army for flood affectees.

Staff Report

