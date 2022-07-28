NATIONAL

Pakistan reports 14th polio case

By Xinhua
A Pakistani health worker administers polio drops to a child at a railway station during a polio vaccination campaign in Lahore on August 27, 2019. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: An eight-month-old child was paralysed by wild poliovirus in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Ministry of National Health Services told Xinhua on Thursday.

The girl suffering from polio-induced disabilities had onset of paralysis on June 30, the ministry said in a statement, adding the total number of polio cases in the country this year has increased to 14 with 13 patients from North Waziristan.

All of the polio cases this year were detected in southern KP, according to the ministry.

The National Emergency Operations Centers of Afghanistan and Pakistan are continuing cross-border coordination efforts, the ministry said.

The countries have synchronized two polio campaigns in May and June and are ensuring vaccination of children under 10 on all major transit points, along with vaccinating all ages at the international borders, it added.

Xinhua

