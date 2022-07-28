NATIONAL

Court orders to release PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh

By News Desk

An Anti-Corruption Court (ACC) has ordered the release of Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in a fake property documents case.

According to details, the anti-corruption court has ordered to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in a case related to land transaction in Malir district of Karachi.

The court also ordered the Sindh Opposition Leader to submit a surety bond of Rs50,000.

It is pertinent to mention here that Haleem Adil Sheikh went to an anti-corruption court in Jamshoro yesterday, however, the ACE team arrested him from outside the premises.

News Desk

