NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz, Hamza skip money laundering case hearing

By News Desk

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab chief minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday skipped proceedings of a money laundering case against them in an accountability court.

Shehbaz and his family are facing charges of money laundering of billions of rupees using accounts of their sugar mills and employees, according to the FIA.

Exemption pleas filed from Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz in the court were accepted. The pleas were submitted with the court through their lawyer.

Meanwhile, the court has sought arguments for granting permanent exemption to Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz. The further hearing of the case has been adjourned until September 7.

