NATIONAL

PTI ready to cooperate for formation of interim govt: Tarin

By News Desk

KARACHI: PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday said the ongoing wave of inflation and rupee depreciation showed the public had lost faith in the government, which warrants early elections in the country, the PTI ready to extend cooperation for the formation of an interim setup.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the former finance minister said: “This inflation and the depreciation of the rupee make it clear the market and the public has lost its trust in you. Your credibility has finished and there is only one solution: announce general elections and bring a credible interim government.

“We, too, will cooperate with an interim government.”

Tarin said the country needed to be taken out of the economic and political “mess” it was in.

The former finance minister criticised how the rupee’s continuous depreciation against the dollar was being managed, decrying that it had been completely abandoned to open-market operations, instead of a regulated rate being maintained by the State Bank.

He said the central bank needed to intervene and devise a mechanism to regulate the exchange rate to some extent, adding that the PTI was also ready to help out and offer advice in this regard.

Tarin also attributed the market’s falling confidence and the rupee’s depreciation to the Punjab by-elections, saying that the business community was predicting a change of government, which would add to further political uncertainty.

Earlier today, the rupee continued its fall in the interbank market, with the local currency closing at a historic low of Rs225 against the dollar as Ismail said political turmoil was to blame for the downturn.

“The panic in the market is primarily due to political turmoil, which will subside in a few days,” Ismail told Reuters, adding that he expected pressure on the rupee to fall in the next few days.

Analysts attributed the decline to the lack of economic guidance amid the political uncertainty prevailing in the country and the State Bank not intervening.

According to the central bank, the rupee closed at Rs224.92 against the dollar, down Rs2.93 or 1.3 per cent, from yesterday’s close of Rs221.99.

Mettis Global Director Saad bin Naseer said the freefall in the rupee’s value was continuing because the markets were without economic guidance amid the evolving political situation.

 

 

Previous articlePervaiz Elahi an obvious choice for Punjab CM’s slot, clears Shujaat
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pervaiz Elahi an obvious choice for Punjab CM’s slot, clears Shujaat

LAHORE: Dispelling all rumors and reports, Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) Supremo Ch Shujaat Hussain on Thursday made it clear that Ch Pervaiz Elahi will...
Read more
NATIONAL

592 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death reported: NIH

ISLAMABAD: The health officials on Wednesday said that 592 new coronavirus cases were reported across the country with the positivity ratio of 2.78 percent...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB authorizes conducting various inquiries sans sharing details

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday authorized conducting various inquiries against different suspects on the charges of inflicting huge losses to the national exchequer,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi, brace yourself for another monsoon spell

After monsoon rains wreaked havoc in several parts of Pakistan in the last two weeks, killing many in Sindh and Balochistan, the Pakistan Meteorological...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC rejects D.G. NAB’s plea against PAC summon

A bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition of Director General NAB Shahzad Saleem against notices calling him in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Farah Gogi’s counsel terms graft case against his client ‘political victimization’

Calling filing of the corruption reference against Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Gogi, the friend of former first lady of Pakistan Bushra Bibi, a glaring...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Karachi, brace yourself for another monsoon spell

After monsoon rains wreaked havoc in several parts of Pakistan in the last two weeks, killing many in Sindh and Balochistan, the Pakistan Meteorological...

IHC rejects D.G. NAB’s plea against PAC summon

Farah Gogi’s counsel terms graft case against his client ‘political victimization’

Shah Mehmood Qureshi criticises govt over rupee devaluation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.