NATIONAL

Sixth facility in world: COAS inaugurates Tunneling Institute of Pakistan

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Tunneling Institute of Pakistan (TIP). The COAS inaugurated state-of-the-art Tunneling Institute, an initiative of FWO, aims at promoting professional tunnelling expertise including research, development and synergize tunneling resources.

TIP will provide a distinctive platform to encompass tunneling education through both tunneling academia and industry experts. TIP is only sixth such facility in the World which has been completed and operationalized within planned time frame of 10 months by FWO.

Later, the COAS visited National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC).

On the occasion, the COAS was appraised about the latest anti-polio campaigns conducted in the country and challenges being faced. The COAS directed to provide additional manpower/ resources in sensitive locations to ensure a safe and secure environment for polio teams for proper reach and effectiveness of polio Campaigns to achieve the objective of a polio free Pakistan.

Earlier on arrival at TIP, the COAS was received by Engineer-in-Chief (E-In-C) Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz and Director General Frontier Works Organization Major General Kamal Azfar.

 

 

Previous articlePTI ready to cooperate for formation of interim govt: Tarin
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI ready to cooperate for formation of interim govt: Tarin

KARACHI: PTI Senator Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday said the ongoing wave of inflation and rupee depreciation showed the public had lost faith in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pervaiz Elahi an obvious choice for Punjab CM’s slot, clears Shujaat

LAHORE: Dispelling all rumors and reports, Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) Supremo Ch Shujaat Hussain on Thursday made it clear that Ch Pervaiz Elahi will...
Read more
NATIONAL

592 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death reported: NIH

ISLAMABAD: The health officials on Wednesday said that 592 new coronavirus cases were reported across the country with the positivity ratio of 2.78 percent...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB authorizes conducting various inquiries sans sharing details

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday authorized conducting various inquiries against different suspects on the charges of inflicting huge losses to the national exchequer,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi, brace yourself for another monsoon spell

After monsoon rains wreaked havoc in several parts of Pakistan in the last two weeks, killing many in Sindh and Balochistan, the Pakistan Meteorological...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC rejects D.G. NAB’s plea against PAC summon

A bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition of Director General NAB Shahzad Saleem against notices calling him in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

NAB authorizes conducting various inquiries sans sharing details

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday authorized conducting various inquiries against different suspects on the charges of inflicting huge losses to the national exchequer,...

Karachi, brace yourself for another monsoon spell

IHC rejects D.G. NAB’s plea against PAC summon

Farah Gogi’s counsel terms graft case against his client ‘political victimization’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.