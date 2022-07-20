Sixth facility in world: COAS inaugurates Tunneling Institute of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Tunneling Institute of Pakistan (TIP). The COAS inaugurated state-of-the-art Tunneling Institute, an initiative of FWO, aims at promoting professional tunnelling expertise including research, development and synergize tunneling resources.

TIP will provide a distinctive platform to encompass tunneling education through both tunneling academia and industry experts. TIP is only sixth such facility in the World which has been completed and operationalized within planned time frame of 10 months by FWO.

Later, the COAS visited National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC).

On the occasion, the COAS was appraised about the latest anti-polio campaigns conducted in the country and challenges being faced. The COAS directed to provide additional manpower/ resources in sensitive locations to ensure a safe and secure environment for polio teams for proper reach and effectiveness of polio Campaigns to achieve the objective of a polio free Pakistan.

Earlier on arrival at TIP, the COAS was received by Engineer-in-Chief (E-In-C) Lieutenant General Moazzam Ejaz and Director General Frontier Works Organization Major General Kamal Azfar.