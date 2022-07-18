Maryam urges ECP to give decision on PTI Foreign Funding case soon

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to give a decision on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Foreign Funding case soon.

In her tweet message on Monday she said that the PTI should not get too excited about its victory on 15 seats as it has lost its own five seats in by-elections.

She said in the tweet that Imran Khan’s attack on ECP is not based on the reason of the rigging in by-polls but the fear of a decision against him in a foreign funding case.

Maryam said that Imran Khan knows that there is irrefutable evidence against him which must be brought to the public.