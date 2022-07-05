World

Taliban dig-up Mullah Omar’s vehicle

By News Desk

Mullah Omer, the elusive and reclusive one-eyed founder of the Taliban, once hid his personal vehicle by burying it when the US forces invaded Afghanistan in 2001 in retaliation for 9/11 attacks.

According to a media report, the Taliban dug out the vehicle of their founder in Zabul province, where it was buried 21 years ago. The Toyota vehicle was buried by Mullah Omar when he arrived from Kandahar in the Zabul province of southern Afghanistan.

The car was found wrapped in plastic and mostly undamaged. The front mirror was broken however, a local said.

The vehicle will soon be displayed at the Afghan National Museum.

Born in 1960 in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, Mullah Omar fought with the Afghan fighters against the Soviet army in the 1980s and lost his right eye in battle.

Some reports suggest the Taliban leader had himself cut out his wounded eye, while others suggest he was treated at a hospital in one of the neighbouring countries.

After the Soviets pulled out in 1989, Omar is said to have returned to his native area as a prayer leader and teacher. He gathered a band of students which is later said to have become the Taliban.

The Taliban took power in Kabul under Omar’s leadership in 1996 but were later on toppled by a US-led invasion, in 2001.

Omar was known as a unifying force among the Taliban during the group’s insurgency against the Afghan government and foreign troops.

His death in 2013, reportedly due to an illness, was not revealed by the group until July 2015.

 

Previous articleEngland pull off record chase to level series against India
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Attempts to challenge one-China principle doomed to fail: Chinese spokesperson

BEIJING: China on Tuesday criticized a U.S. expert for using invalid historical documents to call black white, warning that attempts to challenge the widely recognized...
Read more
World

Disputed Russian cargo ship still stranded off Turkish coast

Karasu, Turkey: A Russian-flagged cargo ship at the centre of a fight over grain between Kyiv and Moscow remained anchored Tuesday off Turkey's...
Read more
World

China says ready to promote more robust, greener global development

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China is ready to work with countries around the world to promote more robust, greener...
Read more
World

Aussie start-up using spider venom to treat heart attacks

SYDNEY: A team of drug researchers from the University of Queensland (UQ) have developed a new heart attack treatment made from deadly spider venom...
Read more
World

Fight on, Putin tells troops as Russia gains in Ukriane

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin orders the military to fight on after Moscow's troops won control of the last city held by Ukrainian forces...
Read more
World

Protests in US after release of video of police killing Black man

Akron, United States: Several hundred protesters marched Sunday in Akron, Ohio after the release of body camera footage that showed police fatally shooting...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan embassy organises Mango Festival in Ankara

ISLAMABAD: A mango festival was arranged at the Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara on Tuesday in which the guests enjoyed the sweet taste...

IHC adjourns Baloch students’ plea till July-end

More monsoon rains may cause urban flooding, landslides this week

IHC serves notices in plea against amendments in NAB law

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.