NATIONAL

State land retrieved on Punjab ombudsman’s order

By Staff Report

LAHORE: On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, 90-kanal-and-nine-marla state-owned land worth Rs31.32 million has been retrieved from illegal occupants in the Jhang district.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, a spokesman for Khan said the involvement of the ombudsman office in the renewal of rent contracts of 581 shops of municipal committee Mandi Bahauddin has resulted in the yearly collection of Rs44.46 million rent.

In another development, the provincial ombudsman interacted to resolve the 28-year-old dispute of once US-based Jawad Nasrullah by transferring the ownership of his one kanal plot of Rs12 million to legal heirs, the spokesman added.

Alongside, the monthly rents of commercial shops erected on hundreds of Kanal state land in 18 Hazari tehsil of Jhang district have been assessed on the orders of the ombudsman office which will give the government an annual benefit of Rs7.56 million in terms of monthly rent.

The ombudsman office also moderated to give the possession of two-kanal-and-three-marla land worth about Rs9 million to the complainant Muhammad Ajmal of Rajanpur. The encroached upon portion has also been retrieved on the complaint of Ghulam Abbas in Rajanpur, the spokesman said.

Previous articleEpaper_22-6-22 LHR
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran Khan vows to challenge NAB law amendments in top court

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday said his party would challenge the recent amendments to the National Accountability (NAB) law in the Supreme...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam Nawaz accuses Imran Khan of ‘blackmailing’ outgoing NAB chief

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that “strict action” should be taken against former prime minister Imran Khan for “blackmailing” former NAB...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal terms Imran’s narrative on corruption ‘a pack of lies’

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday accused former premier Imran Khan for telling lies to the nation on corruption of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab IGP assures envoy of ‘foolproof’ security for Chinese

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Tuesday assured newly appointed Chinese Consul General Lahore that foolproof security of all...
Read more
NATIONAL

CM KP announces regularization of ad-hoc teachers

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has announced regularisation of all teachers working on ad-hoc basis from the date of appointment. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two die in roof collapse: Cold returns to Swat after rain, snowfall

SWAT: The intermittent rain on the second consecutive day on Tuesday, coupled with a light snowfall in some of the hilly areas, brought back...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

The impact of Russia-Ukraine war

The war in Ukraine, in all of its aspects, is having a dangerous cascading impact on a world economy that was already been hammered...

Constitutional worth

A look at India’s defence Budget

Preventative measures against pollution

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.