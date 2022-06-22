State land retrieved on Punjab ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, 90-kanal-and-nine-marla state-owned land worth Rs31.32 million has been retrieved from illegal occupants in the Jhang district.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, a spokesman for Khan said the involvement of the ombudsman office in the renewal of rent contracts of 581 shops of municipal committee Mandi Bahauddin has resulted in the yearly collection of Rs44.46 million rent.

In another development, the provincial ombudsman interacted to resolve the 28-year-old dispute of once US-based Jawad Nasrullah by transferring the ownership of his one kanal plot of Rs12 million to legal heirs, the spokesman added.

Alongside, the monthly rents of commercial shops erected on hundreds of Kanal state land in 18 Hazari tehsil of Jhang district have been assessed on the orders of the ombudsman office which will give the government an annual benefit of Rs7.56 million in terms of monthly rent.

The ombudsman office also moderated to give the possession of two-kanal-and-three-marla land worth about Rs9 million to the complainant Muhammad Ajmal of Rajanpur. The encroached upon portion has also been retrieved on the complaint of Ghulam Abbas in Rajanpur, the spokesman said.