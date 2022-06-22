Pakistan, Italy to enhance defence cooperation, multi-domain ties

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said that Pakistan values its relations with Italy and both countries earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations and forging strong defence cooperation based on common interests.

The remarks were made as Chief of Defence, Italian Armed Forces, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and enhanced military cooperation in the fields of training and counter terrorism domains were discussed.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.