NATIONAL

Pakistan, Italy to enhance defence cooperation, multi-domain ties

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said that Pakistan values its relations with Italy and both countries earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations and forging strong defence cooperation based on common interests.

The remarks were made as Chief of Defence, Italian Armed Forces, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and enhanced military cooperation in the fields of training and counter terrorism domains were discussed.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces. He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Previous articleBudget passage to restore confidence of int’l financial institutions: MNAs
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Budget passage to restore confidence of int’l financial institutions: MNAs

ISLAMABAD: Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) on Wednesday expressed strong conviction that Pakistan would regain confidence of international financial institutions after the incumbent...
Read more
NATIONAL

Congo virus case reported in Quetta hospital

QUETTA: A suspected patient was confirmed having been infected by the deadly disease Congo hemorrhagic fever here on Wednesday. According to health officials, four persons...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan to provide relief assistance to quake-hit Afghans: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the earthquake in Afghanistan and vowed to provide relief...
Read more
NATIONAL

Afghan Earthquake: Preparations finalized to shift affectees to hospitals, says Iqbal Wazir

Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Muhammad Iqbal Wazir on Wednesday said that all measures have been taken at Ghulam Khan border to shift earthquake...
Read more
NATIONAL

Integrity Icon Pakistan: 5 govt officials win ‘Most Honest’ officers’ award

The Integrity Icon Pakistan 2021 award ceremony today celebrated the five winning Icons held at an event at the Serena Hotel. Zil E Huma,...
Read more
NATIONAL

All-out assistance for disaster-hit Afghanistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Armed Forces of Pakistan on Wednesday extended all possible humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan facing severe life and property losses...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Afghan Earthquake: Preparations finalized to shift affectees to hospitals, says Iqbal...

Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Muhammad Iqbal Wazir on Wednesday said that all measures have been taken at Ghulam Khan border to shift earthquake...

Heavy pre-monsoon rains improve aquatic life of Rawal Dam

PPP, PML-N stand together to defeat PTI in by-polls: Murtaza

Integrity Icon Pakistan: 5 govt officials win ‘Most Honest’ officers’ award

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.