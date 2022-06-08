NATIONAL

Truck driver beaten to death over minor dispute in Karachi

By News Desk

Intolerance among the citizens is now taking lives as a truck driver was beaten to death over a minor dispute in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed area, media reported on Wednesday.

According to details, shopkeepers beat a truck driver to death near the Murshid Market within the limits of the Steel Town police station.

The tragic incident took place yesterday when the burqa of a woman on a motorcycle got stuck and shopkeepers rushed to her aid. The brawl began when a Mazda truck driven by Sadiq collided with the motorcycle.

Meanwhile, other shopkeepers jumped into the fray and started beating the truck driver. The shopkeepers tortured the truck driver and dragged him to a street, where he succumbed to injuries

Later, a contingent of police reached the scene and arrested four suspects.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway.

Previous articleUproar over BJP leaders’ blasphemous remarks deepen India’s diplomatic, economic woes
News Desk

