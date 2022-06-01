Long march date after SC verdict: Imran

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said he will announce the long march date after Supreme Court’s verdict.

“We have moved SC for the protection of long march,” Imran Khan said while addressing the social media workers in Peshawar and added the court has been asked how come ‘criminals’ be allowed to tear-gas peaceful marchers.

The former prime minister said the date for a long march towards Islamabad will be announced after the verdict of the Supreme Court as PTI has moved to the top court for the protection of the marchers.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan against arrests and blockades during the long march and has requested the apex court to provide protection against these tactics in future,” he explained.

Imran went on to say that the PTI in its plea asked the apex court to direct federal and provincial governments against violent measures against the peaceful marchers in future besides also issuing directives to the inspector generals of police (IGs) against the arrest of leaders and activists of the PTI.

Imran Khan regretted that those who are facing corruption cases of billions of rupees are ruling Pakistan again.

“We will never accept this ‘imported’ government,” Imran Khan reiterated his resolve and asked the participants to carry on the moment against the corrupt rulers as it is the real Jihad.

Recalling the Model Town massacre, the ousted prime minister said Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah should have been behind the bars for allegedly passing orders to kill 14 people in the Model Town.

“Rana Sanaullah is being held responsible for the murder of 22 people by his own party colleague. They are trying to harass the people again.”

He appreciated the rule of social media workers for covering the Azadi Long March and expressed gratitude to families for attending the march. Imran Khan regretted that the shells that should have been used against terrorists, were fired upon the peaceful marchers.

Imran Khan underscored that Pakistan will prosper when the alleged ruling corrupts will be defeated.

Meanwhile, the PTI chairman Imran Khan has received a performance report of the party during Azadi Long March, held on May 25.

The report compiled by a four-member committee stated the role of the party leaders and workers during the Azadi March. Furthermore, details about the departure of caravans from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are also mentioned in the report. The details of media reports during the march are also included in the performance report. The sources said the ousted prime minister will announce his future course of action after reviewing findings in the report.

Earlier, it was reported that Imran Khan was not happy with the performance of the PTI leaders and workers during the march and had ordered to prepare a performance report.