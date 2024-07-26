KP Apex Committee vows indiscriminate action against ‘armed non-state actors’

Approves all BPC demands, including a procedure for forming a commission on Bannu incident

Joint statement states terrorists are ‘condemnable in all forms’ and actions would be taken against them

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Apex committee on Thursday unanimously agreed to not tolerate terrorism at any cost, reiterating indiscriminate strict action against terrorists to maintain the law and order situation.

The Provincial Pakhtunkhwa Apex Committee also approved all demands of the Bannu Peace Committee (BPC), including indiscriminate police action against armed groups.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur chaired the Apex Committee meeting held in Peshawar with the Peshawar Corps Commander, Chief Secretary, the KP IG Police, Adviser to KP CM on Information Muhammad Ali Saif and members of the Bannu Jirga in attendance.

The apex committee discussed the 16 demands of the BPC, including the procedure for forming a commission on the Bannu incident.

On the hand, a peaceful strike would be observed across Bannu district on Friday (today) on the arrival of Chief Minister Ali Amir Gandapur where he would apprise the people of details of the apex committee meeting at Paredi Gate Chowk in Bannu at 2pm.

The administration has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC, banning gatherings of more than four people as “important personalities” are expected to visit the district tomorrow.

In their demands, the committee sought an end to centres of banned Taliban militants, who had surrendered, as well as a stop to their patrols and pickets. The committee comprising 40 members also stated that they would not accept the proposed counterterrorism operation, Azm-i-Istehkam, in the province in general and Bannu in particular.

It also demanded night patrols by the police and action against militants without pressure from any security agency.

‘Action against any armed non-state actors involved’

A joint statement issued after the apex committee meeting stated that terrorists are “condemnable in all forms” and actions would be taken against them. KP CM Gandapur directed the police to arrest and take action against any armed non-state actors involved.

The police would conduct “indiscriminate operations” against the offices of armed groups. The military institutions have clarified that there “is no ongoing operation” in the province and the police and Counter-Terrorism Department would take action against terrorist elements. In areas near the border where the police cannot operate, the assistance of the military would be sought.

The police have been directed to ensure continuous patrolling at all times. Additional support, including manpower and vehicles, would be provided to the entire province, with a focus on the southern districts on a priority basis.

The statement also mentioned that the creation of new positions would prioritize the southern districts, and the CTD would conduct operations in suspicious areas and madrassas.

No military operation under way in KP: Barrister Saif

Meanwhile, KP government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said No military operation was being carried out in the province, and added that actions against those creating unrest would continue. He said the ongoing operations in the province were still under way.

“We are also preparing our own report on the Bannu incident,” he told reporters in Peshawar.

The provincial government spokesperson said that a judicial commission would be formed to investigate the Bannu incident after the approval of the Peshawar High Court chief justice.

He added that a jirga (tribal council) has been formed regarding the Bannu incident and the peace committee has presented conditions to end the sit-in protest, resulting in the “immediate restoration” of peace through the efforts of the jirga.

According to Saif, various social media groups were involved in spreading unrest and any operation on the frontline would involve the police and the CTD. He claimed that Rs3 billion has been allocated to boost the police and CTD and further recruitments in the police would also be made.

“Internet services have been restored in Bannu and the hospitals in Bannu will provide treatment facilities to the people,” he said.

The KP chief minister has held a meeting with the jirga members and assured them that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands.