PM congratulates newly elected body of editors’ union

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended good wishes to the newly-elected office-bearers of the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE).

Sharif extended his congratulatory message to union president Kazim Khan, senior president Ayaz Khan, secretary-general Aamir Mahmood and other members, his office said in a press statement.

The prime minister said journalism and freedom of expression were the requisite constitutional requirements for strengthening of democracy.

He reiterated his government not only believed in the protection of media freedom but was also taking steps for its promotion.

Sharif observed that CPNE was an important organisation and expressed his interest in working in collaboration with it for the promotion of press freedom.

He further prayed for the success of the body to carry out its responsibilities of serving the journalists and journalism and extended his government’s support in this regard.

Staff Report

