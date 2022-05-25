NATIONAL

SHC extends Wassan’s bail in NAB case

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has failed to finalise a probe into the assets of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Manzoor Wassan.

Subsequently, a Sindh High Court (SHC) bench extended his interim bail until June 27.

An investigation officer of the Sukkur branch of NAB submitted his report to the court in a hearing on Wednesday. The accountability bureau is yet to file references against the former minister despite the passage of over two years.

“Some objections raised from the NAB headquarters have been addressed,” the investigation officer informed the bench.

The NAB prosecutor pleaded for more time to address the remaining objections.

The bench granted the request and directed the NAB to submit its progress report to the high court by June 27.

In an earlier hearing, the SHC bench had asked the NAB prosecutor that “we were told about the closure of the inquiry against Manzoor Wassan, where is the report?”

“No decision about the fate of the inquiry against Wassan yet taken and the matter is still pending with the NAB headquarters,” the prosecutor informed the bench.

According to the NAB, the PPP leader is accused of making assets beyond his known sources of income and owns benami properties too.

Previous articleHamza fined Rs100,000 for failing to justify contentious election
Next articleIslamabad blockaded as PTI begins freedom march
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

SC orders government to provide alternate site to PTI for demonstration

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Wednesday directed the chief commissioner to provide an alternate ground to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its protest march on Islamabad...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA to resumes flights to Xi’an

BEIJING: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is likely to resume its commercial flights on the Islamabad-Xi'an-Beijing route from June 4, its head of operations in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Trailblazing journalist Talat Aslam dead at 67

KARACHI: Veteran journalist and political commentator Talat Aslam has died aged 67. He was associated as a senior editor with the English-language daily The News. An...
Read more
NATIONAL

Daily Covid-19 report: 92 new cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 92 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tally to 1,529,990, the ministry of health said on...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Dream come true’ for Pakistan’s first Cannes screening

CANNES: The debut screening of Pakistan's first entry to the Cannes Film Festival felt like "a dream has come true", one of its stars...
Read more
NATIONAL

Islamabad blockaded as PTI begins freedom march

-- Punjab bans gathering of five or more people, detains hundreds of PTI leaders in overnight raids  PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: All roads leading to Islamabad were blocked...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘Dream come true’ for Pakistan’s first Cannes screening

CANNES: The debut screening of Pakistan's first entry to the Cannes Film Festival felt like "a dream has come true", one of its stars...

Islamabad blockaded as PTI begins freedom march

SHC extends Wassan’s bail in NAB case

Hamza fined Rs100,000 for failing to justify contentious election

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.